PMC to introduce waste recycling programme at Pune gardens

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of selecting five gardens to introduce innovative ideas to recycle waste and create awareness about air quality. The programme will be implemented under the Central government’s ‘National clean air programme.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the factors that affect air quality is solid waste, especially construction and demolition waste, burning of waste, littering among others. The PMC proposes to create awareness amongst the citizens on the relationship of air quality and solid waste, said, officials.

The gardens will be from Yerawada, Katraj, Kothrud, Hadapsar and Sinhagad road area.

For the programme, the Central government has provided at least ₹80 crore to the Pune region which includes PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and cantonment boards.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief garden superintendent, PMC, said, “It is a unique concept to use waste material to make models, statues, objects which can be displayed in gardens. It will help to spread a message among the masses about steps to curb air pollution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shrikrishna Dixit, a junior engineer of the solid waste department, said, “The PMC has received funds from Central government to implement the programme. The civic body has decided to use waste/scrap material to create awareness and has invited an expression of interest.”

The PMC has appealed to concerned persons and agencies to present conceptual ideas for using the space innovatively to create awareness on air quality and its relation to solid waste. It includes incorporating recycled waste as part of the creative process. A movable/portable creative will be preferred, and creative must adhere to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)/CPCB guidelines and Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM) rules 2016.