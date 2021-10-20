PMC to issue notices to contractors regarding salaries of contractual staff

PUNE The additional municipal commissioner has instructed officials to issue notices to the contractors who are not paying salaries to contractual staff working with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

At least, 3,000 employees are working on a contract basis with the municipal corporation in various departments. Most of the security guards work on contract and have not received salaries.

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Employees working on contract are not getting salaries from contractors though the municipal corporation is paying them regularly. By considering the festive season, employees are facing a lot of issues. On this background, we have issued notices to the contractors and instructed them to give due salaries immediately.”

Employees working with the PMC water department at the Vadgaon water treatment plant visited the municipal corporation headquarters on Wednesday and expressed anger about not getting salaries.

Recently, Prashant Jagtap, president, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and spokesman Pradip Deshmukh meet the officials and demanded to hand over the salaries of security guards and employees working with citizens facility centres.