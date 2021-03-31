PMC to not pick up wet garbage from “bulk generators”

From April 1, 2021, onwards, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not collect wet waste of 792 bulk generating establishments in the city. The bulk generating establishments that produce more than 100 kg of wet waste per day were given a choice to take the help of private companies to dispose of the garbage. On the background of the Covid-19 situation, the PMC will concentrate on the commercial establishment first.

For the past year, the PMC has been creating awareness and warning bulk generators including big residential societies, government, and private establishments.

In December 2020, the PMC solid waste department set a deadline of March 31, 2021for bulk generators to make arrangements or set up a system to process garbage within their premises.

Starting today, the PMC will not pick up wet garbage from bulk generators.

The PMC will act and charge ₹5,000 on the first instance if the society is not processing the garbage. In the second instance, the PMC will charge ₹10,000. In the third instance, the PMC will charge ₹15,000.

After that, if the society or establishment continues to disobey the rule, the PMC will charge ₹15,000 each time.

As per the data of the solid waste management department, there are a total of 1,403 bulk waste generators. The number of residential societies are more in comparison to the commercial establishments. Of that, 792 have not set up any mechanism until March 31, 2021, and the remaining 611 generators are processing garbage. Some generators, especially residential housing societies, are outsourcing private composite site facilities. The maximum bulk generators are falling in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area. The total number is 201 of that, 137 establishments are not processing the garbage.

The PMC calculates 450 grams of waste per person. In a five-member family, the PMC considers two kilograms of garbage generation.

Kunal Khemnar, PMC’s additional municipal commissioner said, “The bulk generators should appoint a private agency to process wet garbage. The PMC is ready to pick up dry garbage but, the PMC will not pick up garbage from bulk generators after March 31, 2021, and impose a fine as per law. However, we are concentrating on the commercial establishments.”

As per the solid waste management rules 2016, a “bulk waste generator” includes buildings occupied by the Central government departments or undertakings, state government departments or undertakings, local bodies, public sector undertakings or private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, or other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship, stadium and sports complexes having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day.