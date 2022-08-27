PMC to not purchase, distribute ammonium bicarbonate to dissolve PoP Ganesh idols

As Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols are banned and state government is recommending the use of eco-friendly idols, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to stop the purchase and distribution of ammonium bicarbonate, which is used to dissolve POP idols, from this year.

The ammonium bicarbonate helps dissolve the Ganesh idols in a bucket of water within 48 hours of the immersion. After 48 hours, the ammonium carbonate settles down and a milky white solution forms at the top. This solution can be used for gardening.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 instructed the PMC to avoid river pollution caused due to idol immersion. With the help of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), the civic body found that POP idols could be immersed in ammonium bicarbonate and pollution could be avoided.

PMC solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “From this year onwards the civic body will not purchase or distribute ammonium bicarbonate. We are promoting eco-friendly idols and distributing this chemical will be against our policy.”

Last year, the PMC had purchased 150 metric tonne of ammonium bicarbonate and conducted free distribution to residents.

While the civic body is promoting the use of eco-friendly idols, almost 80% of the idols in the market are made of POP, this year.

A POP idol seller, requesting anonymity said, “Due to the pandemic, Ganesh festival was not celebrated. Traders and manufacturers are aware that in the next one or two years, there will be no market for POP idols. Considering this, every manufacturer is clearing the stock of POP idols this year.”