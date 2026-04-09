PMC to prepare master plan for creating infrastructure along passport office

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the passport office have planned a joint site visit to the Baner–Pashan link road to address issues arising after the relocation of the passport office to the area.

The Aundh regional ward office held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss existing and future concerns linked to the shift. (HT)

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The Aundh regional ward office held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss existing and future concerns linked to the shift. Deputy mayor Parshuram Wadekar, corporator Sunny Nimhan, ward officer Vijay Naykal, passport officer Jatin Kote and other officials attended.

Nimhan said, “As the passport office got shifted to the Baner–Pashan link road, the flow of visitors has increased. It is creating traffic problems and other issues. Many people travel from long distances in private vehicles, so the area needs more parking. Demand will rise further in the future. Keeping this in mind, we held the meeting.”

The ward officer said, “We have decided to conduct a field visit along the Baner–Pashan link road to identify the problems. PMC officials, passport authorities and local police will be part of the visit. We will prepare a master plan by the end of this month, after which execution will begin.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nimhan added, “Instead of reacting later, our focus is to identify problems early and address them. The passport office sees hundreds of visitors daily, and it is the PMC’s responsibility to create the necessary infrastructure so that citizens have a smooth experience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nimhan added, “Instead of reacting later, our focus is to identify problems early and address them. The passport office sees hundreds of visitors daily, and it is the PMC’s responsibility to create the necessary infrastructure so that citizens have a smooth experience.” {{/usCountry}}

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