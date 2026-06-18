PMC to prepare master plan for proposed ‘Lake City’ project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been directed to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the proposed ‘Lake City’ project encompassing the Jambhulwadi, Pashan and Katraj lakes, with particular focus on conservation, environmental protection, and improvement of public amenities.

The directives come amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of these lakes. (HT)

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“There is an urgent need for the revival of these lakes,” standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said during the meeting held on Tuesday.

Bhimale also instructed the civic administration to expedite the process of transferring Jambhulwadi lake from the water conservation department to the PMC during the meeting.

“I have instructed officials to complete all administrative and government-level formalities required for transferring Jambhulwadi lake to the PMC at the earliest,” Bhimale said.

The directives come amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of these lakes. Officials highlighted issues such as pollution, discharge of untreated sewage, proliferation of water hyacinth, recurring fish kills and inadequate maintenance; all of which are adversely affecting the ecological health of these water bodies.

The master plan for the proposed ‘Lake City’ project will comprise separate action plans for each of the three lakes. The plans are expected to include measures for water conservation, pollution control, biodiversity protection, tourism development, and citizen-friendly infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic administration has been asked to submit a detailed report outlining funding requirements, proposed public-private partnership (PPP) models, and environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies for biodiversity conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic administration has been asked to submit a detailed report outlining funding requirements, proposed public-private partnership (PPP) models, and environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies for biodiversity conservation. {{/usCountry}}

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As regards the Jambhulwadi lake transfer, officials have been instructed to submit an action-taken report on previous correspondence related to the transfer proposal, clarify the status of submissions made to the state government, and provide a timeline for completion of the process. A time-bound roadmap for conservation and development of the lake has also been sought.

With respect to Katraj lake, the civic administration has been asked to submit water sample analysis reports and laboratory findings related to recent fish kill incidents. Officials have also been directed to furnish details on the volume of sewage entering the lake, treatment capacity of the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), and action taken against those found responsible for the lapses.

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As regards Pashan lake, the PMC has been instructed to launch a special drive to address pollution caused by water hyacinth, sewage inflow, and solid waste accumulation. The administration has been asked to provide details regarding the frequency of water hyacinth removal, desilting operations undertaken, and expenditure incurred on preventing sewage discharge among others.

‘Lake City’ project is envisaged as a long-term framework for the restoration, conservation and sustainable management of Pune’s major lakes, while improving public access to and ecological resilience of these urban water bodies.