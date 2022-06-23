Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to publish ward-wise draft voters’ list today
pune news

PMC to publish ward-wise draft voters’ list today

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will publish ward-wise draft voters’ list on its website on Thursday (June 23)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will publish ward-wise draft voters’ list on its website on Thursday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will publish ward-wise draft voters’ list on its website on Thursday (June 23). Citizens can file suggestions and objections till July 1.

As instructed by the state election commission (SEC), PMC will upload the list on website www.pmc.gov.in and it would be available at all 15 regional ward offices.

PMC election officer Yashwant Mane said, “Citizens should check whether their names and addresses in the draft voter list are correct.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP