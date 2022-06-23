PMC to publish ward-wise draft voters’ list today

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will publish ward-wise draft voters’ list on its website on Thursday (June 23). Citizens can file suggestions and objections till July 1.

As instructed by the state election commission (SEC), PMC will upload the list on website www.pmc.gov.in and it would be available at all 15 regional ward offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC election officer Yashwant Mane said, “Citizens should check whether their names and addresses in the draft voter list are correct.”