PMC to reconstruct structure at Body gate police chowki 

To alleviate traffic congestion in Aundh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reconstruct the British-era style structure at Body Gate Police Chowki. The plan is to use some land for road widening and construct a new structure on the remaining plot. The new building will be used for traffic division and a proposal in this regard has been sent to director general of police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla. The building, classified as a grade II heritage structure, cannot be moved. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The acquisition of the Police Motor Transport Office premises in Aundh was stalled, causing traffic jams for citizens. The building, classified as a grade II heritage structure, cannot be moved. Therefore, PMC has decided to acquire land and reconstruct the structure.

Anirudh Pawaskar, chief Superintendent engineer, PMC Road Department, said, “Aundh area witnesses traffic congestion on a daily basis. By removing the structure, this entire road will be 45 meters wide, which will help vehicular movement.”

The road between Aundh village and Pune University, known as Raj Bhavan Road (Smart City Road, VIP Road), has been facing massive traffic jams.

The civic body had previously proposed constructing the building in the same style on vacant police department land behind it. Although a police staff colony was planned for this land, the proposal did not get the desired response. In 2017, PMC initiated the process to dismantle the structure with each stone numbered in coordinated colours, ready to be reinstalled in the new police housing campus in Aundh. However, the proposal did not get the necessary permissions.