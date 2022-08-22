PMC to recover Rs9.31 crore as land rent from PMPML

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to recover Rs. 9.31 crore as rent dues from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for the 23 open spaces and three constructed plots provided to the public transport utility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked the administration to recover the rent dues while allocating funds to PMPML for operation losses.

Though PMPML is a separate entity, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are its shareholders. The operational losses of PMPML have touched ₹700 crore per annum.

The civic administration has instructed the accounts department to allocate fund to PMPML after deducting the pending land rent dues.