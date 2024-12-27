PMC to remove all unscientific speed breakers across Pune 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is currently focusing on removing unscientific speed breakers located on main streets in the city. Once this phase is completed, the removal process will extend to speed breakers on internal roads. According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Road Department, the city had data on approximately 1,500 speed breakers in 2017. (HT PHOTO)

So far, 250 such speed breakers have been removed, and the remaining ones will be addressed soon.

Pune has approximately 1,400 kilometres of roads within the city limits, excluding newly added villages. Speed breakers were previously erected based on requests from local citizens or representatives, often in accident-prone areas or to control vehicle speeds. However, these speed bumps did not adhere to the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), resulting in inconsistencies in their height, width, and size. This led to traffic congestion at intersections and growing complaints from both citizens and police, prompting a demand for their removal.

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Road Department, the city had data on approximately 1,500 speed breakers in 2017. However, no updates have been made to this data since then.

A recent survey of 378 city roads conducted by the PMC Road Department identified 667 unscientific speed breakers. In the first phase, these will be removed, with 250 already dismantled.

Sahebrao Dandage, superintendent engineer, PMC road department said, “All unscientific speed bumps are being removed, and new ones will be installed only after traffic police verification and as per IRC guidelines under the PMC’s speed breaker policy.”

No records of speed breakers in merged villages

The PMC lacks records of speed bumps in newly included villages. While there are about 1,400 kilometres of roads in the old city limits, the addition of 34 villages has increased the road length by another 500-600 kilometres. A survey is underway to determine the exact number of speed breakers, potholes, and other road obstructions in these areas.

Prashant Inamdar, convener of the NGO Pedestrian First, criticised the PMC for neglecting recommendations to improve road safety.

“The PMC had formed a committee of five experts, including me, to address traffic issues. We proposed a ‘traffic calming policy’ where speed breakers were a key component, but the civic body ignored our suggestions. They are not serious about citizens’ safety; it’s all just paperwork,” said Inamdar.

He also pointed out that in 2017, road safety experts suggested providing GPS companies with details about speed breakers, such as their size, shape, and location, to help drivers adjust their speed and avoid accidents. However, this recommendation remained on paper and only now has the PMC decided to map the speed breakers.

According to speed breaker guidelines, records of all speed breakers should be maintained in a centralized register by the road department. These records must include details such as the type, location, date of installation, and approval references.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, PMC, said, “At present, we are removing speed breakers on main roads. Afterwards, we will address those on internal roads. We have planned to GPS tag all speed breakers, but this project will start only after unscientific speed breakers are removed and new scientific ones are installed.”