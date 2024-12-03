PMC to revive women’s Ti toilets initiative with new maintenance plan 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated steps to address the poor maintenance of its Ti Toilets, a public sanitation project for women. PMC has invited tenders to refurbish the mobile toilet buses and ensure their operation and maintenance for the next five years. The toilets were created by repurposing old Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses. (HT PHOTO)

Ti Toilet was launched in October 2016, and the project aimed to tackle the shortage of women’s restrooms in busy public areas. The toilets were created by repurposing old Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses. The first three Ti Toilets were placed outside the Mahatma Phule vegetable market, FC Road, and JM Road. Sara Plast Private Limited operated the facilities, including sanitary pad disposal machines, toilet seat sanitisers, and hand sanitisers.

Currently, there are 11 Ti Toilets stationed in prominent locations, including Aundh, Shivajinagar, Shaniwarwada, Baner, Sinhagad Road, Bopodi, Yerwada, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, and Wanwadi. However, no new agency was appointed to manage the toilets after Sara Plast’s 11-month contract ended in September 2019.

At present, only three Ti Toilets—located at Shaniwarwada, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, and Shivajinagar District Court—are operational. The remaining units have fallen into disrepair due to lack of maintenance. PMC’s new tender aims to revive the initiative and improve women’s sanitation facilities across the city.

Sandeep Kadam, head of the Solid Waste Department at PMC, stated that 11 Ti Toilet buses were initially deployed at various locations in Pune.

“PMC now plans to refurbish these buses and redeploy them at different spots across the city. The main goal is to provide clean, hygienic, and safe sanitation facilities for women by appointing a contractor to manage the daily operation and maintenance of these mobile toilets,” he said.

He added that the contractor will be allowed to earn revenue through advertisement rights, a pay-and-use system, and the sale of packed food items. The contractor will also be responsible for daily cleaning, upkeep, and ensuring the toilets remain functional at all times by employing dedicated staff.

PMC has further mentioned in the tender that the toilet locations are subject to change at PMC’s discretion.