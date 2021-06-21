Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to seek five-TMC water from Mulshi dam

The water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be submittign a proposal to receive five TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) water from Mulshi dam for Pune city
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
HT Image

The water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be submittign a proposal to receive five TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) water from Mulshi dam for Pune city.

Recently Pune district Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to submit the proposal for getting the water from Mulshi dam.

While inaugurating the Bhama Askhed water project both Pawar and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the PMC to get water from Mulshi dam.

The elected members on Monday raised the issue, “Why is the PMC not submitting the proposal yet despite instructions given by senior state level leaders?”

Water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar assured, “The administration will submit it to the city improvement committee soon and later it would get to the general body.”

As Pune is the fastest growing city and urbanization is increasing, its water demand is increasing. Even after merging 11 villages and proposing 23 villages, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had become the state’s biggest municipal corporation by area.

Fadnavis said while inaugurating the Bhama Askhed project, “During my tenure, I appointed the committee under the senior official from the irrigation department to get water from Mulshi dam. The existing government and PMC must follow it. As it is the water after generating hydroelectricity going to sea directly.”

Pawar said, “There are many legal issues as the dam’s ownership is with private company Tata. After getting the report from the irrigation department, the state will sort out legal issues.”

