PMC to set up ICU units at three civic hospitals

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 16, 2025 08:36 AM IST

PMC heath department will set up intensive care units (ICUs) at three major civic hospitals — Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sonawane Hospital

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) heath department will set up intensive care units (ICUs) at three major civic hospitals — Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sonawane Hospital — in the city. The facility will be managed by expert doctors and trained medical staff, said officials.

PMC heath department will set up intensive care units (ICUs) at three major civic hospitals — Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sonawane Hospital. (AP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC heath department will set up intensive care units (ICUs) at three major civic hospitals — Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sonawane Hospital. (AP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The proposal for 15-bed ICUs will be submitted to the municipal commissioner on Monday for final approval.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said that currently there is no ICU facility of PMC at any of the municipal healthcare institutes.

Dr Borade said, “The step will enhance medical services in civic hospitals and provide better treatment to patients in need of emergency medical care.”

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “Setting up ICUs in civic hospitals is a much-needed step, but ensuring trained staff, proper maintenance, and continuous funding will be equally important. The services should be provided free of cost.”

Anita Jadhav of Mangalwar Peth whose family has relied on civic hospitals, said, “This is a relief for common people like us. Private hospitals are expensive and the ICU facility at Sassoon General Hospital is always full.”

