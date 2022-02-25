PMC to spend over Rs5,500 crore on Mula-Mutha river

PUNE: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to spend over Rs5,500 crore on the improvement and beautification of the Mula-Mutha river in the coming years.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod to two mega projects including development of the riverfront (total Rs4,000 crore) and rejuvenation of the river (total Rs1,500 crore); and approved tenders for the same.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The total cost of the riverfront development project is around Rs4,000 crore. We had given our nod for two phases. The first phase is between Sangamwadi and Bund garden, the cost of which is Rs265 crore. This work has been awarded to B J Shirke Construction. The second phase is between Bund garden and Mundwa, the cost of which is Rs604 crore. The second phase will be undertaken by J Kumar Infra based on the PPP model. The rest of the phases will get approval phase-wise.”

Rasne said, “For rejuvenation of the river, the PMC got help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Earlier, it was decided that the central government would bear 85% of the cost and the PMC 15%. But as the project cost has got inflated, the PMC has got an additional burden but our effort is to get an additional grant from the central government which will help to keep the 85% share of the central government.”

Under the river rejuvenation project, the PMC will collect sewage generated in the city and treat it at various newly-erected sewage treatment plants. The main intention of the JICA project is to stop sewage from mixing in the Mula-Mutha river. Under the riverfront development, mainly beautification work will be carried out in the city. This project will be developed phase-wise.

PMC officials said that both the river rejuvenation and riverfront development projects are supportive of each other. It is good that both the works are starting simultaneously.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “When we visit foreign countries, we are envious of their rivers and the state they are in. The first question that came to our mind was why do we not have such rivers in our country and city. Today, we have given our nod to two important projects which will help keep our city clean and beautiful. All parties have supported these projects and approved them unanimously.”

