Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / PMC to supply water through tankers in merged villages

PMC to supply water through tankers in merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to provide drinking water through tankers to merged villages lacking water line network, due to protests by residents for basic amenities.

To offer relief to the people living in merged villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide drinking water through tankers to Kolewadi, Jambulwadi, Bhilarewadi, Ambegaon, Yewalewadi and other areas.

The residents in the merged villages have on several occasions held protests to highlight the water issue and demanded basic civic amenities from the PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Though 34 villages were merged in the PMC limits in a phased-wise manner, the civic body has not been able to provide water to these areas in the absence of a water line network.

The residents in the merged villages have on several occasions held protests to highlight the water issue and demanded basic civic amenities from the PMC.

The civic body on Thursday published the tenders and invited tanker operators to provide water for these areas.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “The civic body is in the process of installing plastic tanks in some areas and they will be filled by tanker water. Residents can then use this water.”

“As per the primary estimate at the cost of 10 lakh, we can install 25 tanks,” said Pawaskar.

Pawaskar said, “Earlier the gram panchayats used water tanks to supply water to locals. PMC now fills the tanks, but it is not enough for the residents, so we will provide additional water through tankers.”

Meanwhile, many housing societies are paying huge amounts for water tankers amid irregular supply.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
civic body drinking water
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP