PMC to transfer land worth 1.67 crore to Maha-Metro for proposed Katraj metro station

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process of transferring 572.46 square metre of land in Katraj, valued at approximately ₹1.67 crore, to the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) for the proposed Katraj metro station on the Swargate-Katraj underground extension.

The plot is presently being used as a temporary public parking facility by the civic body. (HT)

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According to the proposal submitted by PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, the land is located at survey number 136 (old) and survey number 57 (new) in Katraj. The plot is presently being used as a temporary public parking facility by the civic body. Maha-Metro has sought ownership rights to the land to construct the metro station’s entry-exit structure which is considered essential for providing passenger access to the underground metro station.

The civic administration has fixed the value of the land at around ₹28,320 per square metre. Based on this rate, the total value of the 572.46 square metre plot is estimated to be ₹16,783,656. Maha-Metro will have to pay the amount to the PMC before the land is formally transferred.

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{{^usCountry}} “The land belongs to the PMC, and we require it for the entry and exit of the proposed Katraj metro station. It is located near the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stand, where there is a vegetable market currently. The land is essential for developing passenger access to the underground metro station,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The land belongs to the PMC, and we require it for the entry and exit of the proposed Katraj metro station. It is located near the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stand, where there is a vegetable market currently. The land is essential for developing passenger access to the underground metro station,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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While agreeing in principle to handing over the land, the PMC has laid down several conditions to ensure that the existing public amenities are not adversely affected. The proposal states that the current parking facility must continue to be available to citizens without disruption. Maha-Metro has been asked to provide parking space at least on the ground floor or the first floor of the proposed structure to compensate for the existing parking area.

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The civic body has also directed Maha-Metro to maintain independent entry and exit points for the parking facility from the main road to avoid traffic congestion. In addition, if the proposed metro station construction affects the existing PMPML bus stops or bus bays, Maha-Metro will have to create alternative bus bays and ensure uninterrupted public transport operations.

“The plot required for the metro station’s entry and exit has been valued at around ₹1.67 crore. Instead of a cash transaction, the amount will be adjusted against the PMC’s equity contribution to the metro project. Earlier, PMC used to lease its land to Maha-Metro. However, following a state government directive issued last year, civic land is now being permanently transferred to Maha-Metro after recovering its value,” said Rajendra Thorat, superintendent engineer, land acquisition and land management department, PMC.

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The proposal will first be scrutinised by the city improvement committee. If approved, it will be placed before the standing committee and subsequently the general body for final clearance before the land is transferred to Maha-Metro.