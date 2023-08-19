PMC to upgrade three hospitals with speciality services

Given the surge in the number of patients, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to expand its healthcare facilities at three hospitals. These hospitals will be outsourced to a private player who will provide specialty medical care and diagnostics at nominal charges, said PMC officials on Saturday.

As per the PMC officials, the existing facilities and bed capacity at these hospitals will also be upgraded. (HT PHOTO)

These hospitals include— Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi, Dr Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar and Late Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude Dispensary in Dhayari. These hospitals have been selected as they are either unutilised or underutilised, said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer said, “Currently, the civic body has only one general hospital which is Kamala Nehru Hospital. There is a need for specialised healthcare services at civic-run hospitals. We have decided to start general as well as speciality services at these hospitals. Soon, the proposal will be sent to the commissioner for approval.”

As per the PMC officials, the existing facilities and bed capacity at these hospitals will also be upgraded. The bed capacity at Laigude Hospital will be increased from 15 to 50 beds, and Dalvi Hospital will be upgraded to 75 beds from 20 beds. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital which currently has no beds will have 100 beds. The hospitals will have all lab tests and screening facilities.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer said, “PMC will only provide the structure. The running costs for treatment, diagnostics and manpower will be borne by the private player. The hospitals will have lab tests, screening tests and specialised doctors like cardiologists, neurologists, paediatricians, and radiologists. The citizens will get treatment at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates and patients from the economic backward class will get free treatmentor subsidized rates.”