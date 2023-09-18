PMC to use high strength modified polymer concrete to repair potholes

With potholes becoming a recurrent problem that poses serious risk for both motorists and pedestrians, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use high strength modified polymer concrete to repair these craters, and has started the tendering process for the same.

Potholes at Swargate Bus Stand. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We have called tenders for the supply of high strength modified polymer concrete, which is widely used in foreign countries and on highways to repair potholes. One company approached us to provide the material. However, we floated tenders and called other companies as well to provide the material to the PMC so that we get competitive rates and quality materials. We have also given the companies/suppliers the option to repair the roads and potholes with this material instead of supplying the material to us.”

Abhijit Dombe, executive engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We have decided to use high strength modified polymer concrete for road- and pothole- repairs. This is the first time we are using polymer concrete for road repairs. The high strength modified polymer concrete can be used in repair and rehabilitation of old damaged concrete. Polymer concrete pavements not only improve the durability of asphalt pavements but also prevent joint damage and cracks in cement-concrete pavements.”

Dombe said the said material greater durability and the ability to resist water. It also sets quickly and is helpful in repairing potholes instantly during the rainy season.

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrians First, and member, road development and road maintenance committee of the PMC, said, “Often, urban planning and development projects don’t take into account the need for robust road infrastructure, exacerbating the pothole problem. Coordination and efficiency among the PMC and other agencies responsible for road maintenance has been a challenge. The PMC should have a scientific temperament to maintain road quality.”

“As usual, the PMC has been quick to declare that it will get roads repaired on a war footing. However, simply getting the roads repaired haphazardly to somehow manage the situation on a short-term basis cannot be the solution to this chronic problem. It is necessary that before taking up any further work of construction, maintenance or renovation of roads, the PMC should formulate a proper policy for road construction and maintenance,” Inamdar said.

Pune experiences heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to rapid formation of potholes due to water seepage and erosion of the road surface. An increase in vehicular traffic has also put more stress on road infrastructure. Rainfall, substandard road works, digging of roads by different agencies, erection of Ganesh pandals, and unscientific repairs of potholes are among the major reasons for the creation of potholes on city roads. While the PMC spends nearly ₹8 crores of taxpayers’ money annually on repairing roads, it is facing severe criticism over recurring potholes year after year.

