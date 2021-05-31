PMC to write to Centre on Covishield second dose time gap

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will write to the Centre to minimise the interval between two doses of Covishield for students going abroad for studies. The civic body plans to start the drive on Tuesday at Kamala Nehru Hospital, according to an order issued on Monday.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended Covishield internationally. So, we will give Covishield to students planning to go abroad for studies. Regarding the 12-week vaccine for second dose, we will write to the central government to minimise the period for second dose.”

Earlier, many had raised queries about the second dose as the existing order says that interval between two doses of Covishield should be minimum 84 days.

Earlier on Saturday, Agarwal had said that many would want to report in late August-end or in September and so the gap between the two doses would not be a matter of concern. As per the latest order, the drive will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am and 5pm. Students have been asked to send documents related to visa and admission to PMC on email.

“If needed we will increase the number of days for the special drive to accommodate all students,” Agarwal had said.