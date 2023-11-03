PMC unable to get space for health and wellness centre

Despite many efforts over the last seven months, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been unable to find infrastructure and space for the establishment of health wellness centres (HWC). The civic authority has currently established 29 centres in localities such as Pisoli, Mhalunge, Wagholi, Hadapsar, Kondhwe Dhawde, Bavdhan, Paud Road, Hingne Khurd, and Shivne, among others. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The PMC decided to establish HWC to provide preventative, curative, and primitive health and medical services to expand healthcare services. The centres are part of the National Health Mission’s (NHM) ambitious undertaking. The facility offers noncommunicable disease (NCD) treatment and immunisation will be administered at the centres.

The civic authority has currently established 29 centres in localities such as Pisoli, Mhalunge, Wagholi, Hadapsar, Kondhwe Dhawde, Bavdhan, Paud Road, Hingne Khurd, and Shivne, among others.

Out of the 96 centres, proposals for permission of space to start 18 more HWCs have been received. However, the PMC health department is unable to obtain space or infrastructure to open 78 healthcare amenities.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of PMC, said the civic body needs at least 600 to 1,000 sq ft area to start the centre.

“We are trying to get space in the market area, schools, community halls, and temples amongst other areas. However, we are unable to get space to start the facility. Health centres in containers will be started in locations in which there is less or no public health care facility available,” she said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON