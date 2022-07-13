PMC urges private, IT firms WFH for two days
Considering the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) heavy rainfall alert, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday has appealed to private and IT companies to encourage employees to work from home (WFH) for next two days.
According to PMC press statement, “IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Pune region for the next two days. Hence, we appeal to private companies, including IT firms, in and around Pune to encourage staff to work from home.”
Meanwhile, various areas across the city faced severe waterlogging and traffic jams due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. The civic officials said that work from home for staff would help authorities to handle traffic situation better.
-
Interstate travel not affected by heavy rains
The incessant rains across the city and ghat areas did not affect the interstate transport. Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department of poor visibility and slippery road during the intense spell, ghat areas remained clear and no major traffic disruption was reported, according to public transport utility officials. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, public relations officer, Abhijeet Bhosale, “All buses are running on time and there is no major disruption of traffic.”
-
Maha rains: Mumbai, Pune among 11 districts on alert, CM Shinde calls for vigil
The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai earlier today forecast that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur over Mumbai for the next 24 hours. It further predicted that the possibility of very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated nooks for the next 48 hours.
-
Traffic snarls, train delays mark another rainy day
Mumbai Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water logging in various parts of south Mumbai and the suburbs which led to another day of traffic snarls and delayed train schedules. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department recorded 66mm rain at the Santacruz weather station and 49.8mm in Colaba. In the 24-hours ending 8.30am Wednesday, the suburbs received 44.6mm rain, while south Mumbai received 24mm.
-
Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and the IT hub Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams. Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
-
Presidential election: All arrangements in place, two ballot boxes sent to Lucknow
All arrangements for the July 18 presidential election were complete and the Election Commission had sent two ballot boxes to the state capital for the voting, said the presiding officer in Uttar Pradesh for the poll, Brij Bhushan Dubey. Besides, the Election Commission had given permission for five Uttar Pradesh MLAs to cast their votes outside the state, Dubey said. He added that after the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics