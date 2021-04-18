PMC using lockdown to complete civic works across city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is utilising the restriction imposed by the state government to carry out major civic work on otherwise heavily crowded roads in Pune. The work mainly includes laying of water and drainage lines on Laxmi road, Tilak road, Shivaji road, Bajirao road and Swargate area.

Due to heavy traffic on these stretches, the PMC often faces problems to carry out major civic work. Now, with the roads deserted due to the Covid induced restrictions, PMC is not facing any people interference and traffic problems as per the chain order. On Laxmi road and Tilak road, the PMC has dug up in the middle of the stretch to lay water pipeline and complete the work within one week.

Earlier during the previous lockdown, the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) had demolished Savitribai Phule Pune University junction flyover for the proposed Shivajinagar –Hinjewadi Metro corridor. The demolition work was completed within a month without any hurdle to traffic because of lockdown.

Nandkumar Jagatap, superintendent engineer of PMC water supply department said, “We have started laying of the water pipe line in the old city areas like Laxmi road, Tilak road, Shivaji road. Due to the break the chain order and restrictions, contractors are working without traffic hurdles throughout the day. It will complete before the monsoon.”

According to Jagtap, in the old city areas, narrow roads, traffic congestion, crowds are some of the major problems to carry out the work in daylight. Police also do not allow PMC to undertake such work.

“Now we don’t have to face such problems. We are working in full swing in daylight. If we want to work in a normal situation, it would have taken more than a month of complete work and people would have faced problems. The situation would be chaotic one and we would have to work at night due to traffic and people movement. Now, we will complete work within 15 days without any congestion,” he added.

VG kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of roads said, “We have given permission to the drainage department to carry out the pipe line work at Shivaji road, Tilak road, Bajirao road and Volga chowk ( Swargate area), City pride chowk ( Market yard area). We are able to complete the work at a faster pace due to the weekend lockdown and break the chain order.”

According to PMC officials, permission is required from the traffic police department to start any development work on the busy roads. It takes time and traffic police put conditions and give time slots to work. Normally, police give permission to work at night to avoid any congestion and noise pollution. Police will have to divert traffic to avoid congestion and minimise the trouble of citizens.

Due to the weekend lockdown and break the chain order, police have not objected to any works.