Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC warns against cutting Kanchan trees during Dusshera

PMC warns against cutting Kanchan trees during Dusshera

pune news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned action against cutting Kanchan trees, the leaves of which are exchanged as gold on Vijayadashami during Dusshera

Kanchan tree leaves being sold at Shastri road in Pune, ahead of Dusshera on Monday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned action against cutting Kanchan trees, the leaves of which are exchanged as gold on Vijayadashami during Dusshera.

Leaves of Apta trees are also distributed, however, it has been noted that leaves of Kanchan trees are used more. Hence, the civic body will take action against those cutting them.

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “It is common to cut Kanchan trees or branches during the time of Dusshera festival. We will keep a close watch and take strict action.”

The civic body has also appealed to NGOs and residents to keep a watch on tree cutting activities and contact the PMC garden department or ward office if Kanchan trees are being cut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP