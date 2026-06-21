PMC warns of ₹10K fine for water wastage; repeat offenders may face criminal action

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a below-normal monsoon this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has tightened water conservation measures across the city. To manage the looming scarcity, the civic body has already implemented an alternate-day water supply schedule among other measures. Furthermore, the civic body has now warned that violating water-saving measures could result in fines up to ₹10,000, and repeated offences could lead to criminal action. According to the IMD’s latest long-range forecast, there is a 60% probability of rainfall remaining below normal — less than 90% of the long period average — during the June-September monsoon season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In an order issued on Saturday, additional municipal commissioner (general) Pavneet Kaur directed all civic departments to strictly enforce water-saving measures amid concerns over water availability due to prevailing El Niño conditions.

According to the IMD’s latest long-range forecast, there is a 60% probability of rainfall remaining below normal — less than 90% of the long period average — during the June-September monsoon season.

Under the new guidelines, all public and private vehicle washing centres within PMC limits will remain shut during the water-cut period. The use of potable water for private and public swimming pools and watering private gardens has also been prohibited.

Housing societies have been directed to prevent water tank overflows by installing automatic float valves. Any reported overflow of water tanks will attract a similar fine.

The civic body has also asked housing societies to ensure operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) and reuse treated water for gardening and flushing. Health inspectors have been instructed to issue notices to societies failing to comply.

Civic departments carrying out road, building and construction works have been barred from using potable water for such activities. They have been directed to use treated STP water, borewell water or well water instead. Construction sites found using drinking water will face immediate suspension of work and a ₹10,000 penalty.

The water supply department has also been instructed to repair leakages in the distribution network and disconnect illegal water connections. PMC-contracted water tankers found wasting water due to leakages will also be fined ₹10,000.

“The guidelines have been issued to ensure judicious use of available water resources and avoid any crisis,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent engineer of PMC’s water supply department.

The civic order states that citizens or institutions penalised twice for violations will face a police complaint if they are found violating the guidelines for a third time.

To ensure implementation, ward officers, health inspectors and supervisors will conduct regular inspections. Awareness campaigns through mobile public announcement vehicles will also be carried out across the city. Each department has been asked to appoint a nodal officer to monitor compliance and submit daily reports to the water supply department.