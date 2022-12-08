Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News

PMC water department seeks Rs82-crore funds to complete various projects

pune news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:54 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested Rs82 crore additional funds to carry out various development works.

The proposal has been kept before the municipal commissioner for approval, said officials.

The funds will be used for repairing pumping stations, hiring employees on contract, repairing water pipelines and other emergency works. It will be sanctioned once approved by the standing committee.

