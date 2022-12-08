PMC water department seeks Rs82-crore funds to complete various projects

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested Rs82 crore additional funds to carry out various development works.

The proposal has been kept before the municipal commissioner for approval, said officials.

The funds will be used for repairing pumping stations, hiring employees on contract, repairing water pipelines and other emergency works. It will be sanctioned once approved by the standing committee.