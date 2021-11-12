PMC works valued at 1 crore carried out with no tender: civic chief to file police complaint

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC), acting on instructions from municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, will file a police case alleging that civic work valued at ₹1 crore was carried out without any tender issued for the same.

Vikram Kumar said, “This is an economic offence we have moved to file an application with the police. I have spoken with the police commissioner asked him to file the complaint.”

The matter came to light after the PMC’s audit department revealed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the electrical department carried out wiring-related work at the Vaikunth and Amardham crematoriums, without tenders being issued for the same.

Following the audit, the municipal commissioner ordered a probe and asked the municipal administrator to file a first information report (FIR) with the police in this matter.

Meanwhile, the electrical department has also issued notices to all parties involved with the work.

Last week, it was found that the Singhhad ward office also carried out work without issuing a tender. There is also the allegation that in some instances, while a tender was issued for work at one site, the actual work was carried out elsewhere.

The municipal commissioner has also asked the administration to conduct a detail inquiry into the matter and take necessary action against the guilty.

This is not the first time this has happened in the PMC.

A few years ago, in the Bhavani Peth area, a contractor had dug the holes with no pipelines laid. Despite this, the PMC at the time, paid the contractor for the pipelines. Then in Katraj, two tenders were issued for the same road work and bills were issued twice for same job.