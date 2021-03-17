Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC writes off 13 crore property tax on mobile towers
pune news

PMC writes off 13 crore property tax on mobile towers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee wrote off ₹13 crore property tax payable by mobile towers across the city after it received a proposal from the civic administration
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee wrote off 13 crore property tax payable by mobile towers across the city after it received a proposal from the civic administration.

PMC property tax department tabled a proposal in a standing committee meeting which passed on Tuesday.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “The proposal was tabled by the PMC administration to write off property tax on mobile towers in the city. The property tax department has reasoned that some of the towers have double taxation and some of the towers haven’t existed on the ground but, the department has generated a property tax.”

“Based on the administration information, the committee has given a nod to waive off property tax on mobile towers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PMC tax department received around 190 fresh mobile tower proposals for the assessment of new tax.

The department has estimated around 80 crore revenue collection per year from the new mobile towers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line

Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents

Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune

As per the 2016 Supreme Court order, the civic bodies can levy property tax on mobile towers attached on rooftops of properties within its limits.

The PMC is collecting property tax for towers and also imposing fines on mobile company operators who have installed the towers on illegal constructions.

The operators have challenged the penalty decision of the PMC and the matter has been pending in court for a few years. At present, the outstanding amount has reached more than 1,500 crore so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP