PMC corporators seek reduction in hawker fine

The elected members in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have requested to bring down the fine amount collected from offender hawkers from ₹5,000 to ₹1,000
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The elected members in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have requested to bring down the fine amount collected from offender hawkers from 5,000 to 1,000. The proposal has been submitted before the PMC standing Committee.

The anti-encroachment department used to take action against hawkers and seize zing their carts. A fine of 5,000 had to be paid to PMC for releasing the cart.

The general body of PMC approved the fine amount in 2017. There was opposition from the hawkers’ union for the heavy fine, but the civic administration was firm to check encroachment.

However, by considering the Covid situation and the financial condition of hawkers, many elected members jointly requested to bring down the fine amount to 1,000.

The standing committee of the PMC has asked advice from administration over the elected members’ demand to bring down the fine amount.

The administration submitted their view which will be discussed in the standing committee meeting to he held next week.

The standing committee has the power to take decisions on financial issues.

