PMC disaster management cell warns about 39 flood-prone spots

PUNE: The disaster management and flood control cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned that there are 39 spots in the city which will get flooded if 28,000 cusecs of water is released from the Khadakwasla dam in light of heavy rainfall in the coming days. The department has advised the civic body to take adequate steps, citing massive encroachments and dumping of debris in river beds and nullahs which has decreased the water flowing capacity of these natural bodies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A flood-like situation will immediately develop at different places in the city if 28,000 cusecs of water is discharged from the Khadakwasla dam so an immediate alert must be sounded. Deputy commissioner (disaster management), Sachin Ithape, said, “The concept of ‘pre-preparation’ is adopted to ensure well-organised functioning during unexpected catastrophic situations and greater emphasis is laid on quick and alert response to the anticipated disaster. These spots have been identified along with experts from the irrigation department. Through this study, we will be able to provide quick rescue and relief work in the affected areas as the warnings can be communicated well in advance to mitigate a crisis.”

Earlier, a flood-like situation was caused only after 45,000 cusecs of water was released into the Mutha river. However, in the last 15 years, encroachments, construction of illegal tenements and dumping in the riverbed area has constricted the flowing capacity of rivers and led to a rise in flood-like situations. Areas such as Patil estate, Kamgar putala, Phulenagar, Pulachi wadi, Khilarepatil nagar, Ambil odha, Shivane riverbed area, Katraj lake area, old Aundh bridge, Baner, Pashan, riverbed of Sinhagad road area are more prone to flooding, as per the report. Another reason for the rise in flooding is rapid concretisation of roads and streets including interior gullies leading to non-seepage of rainwater and subsequent road flooding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The primary function of the disaster management cell is to respond and coordinate immediately as and when disaster strikes, take effective action by providing relief and aid to the affected, and enlighten citizens about the functioning of the cell by instilling a sense of confidence in them. The cell has been releasing its report highlighting the dangers of flooding and the disaster management activity that needs to be undertaken since 2014. The cell coordinates with other departments such as the police, fire brigade, district administration, divisional commissioner’s office, irrigation, climatology and secretariats before, during and after the disaster to carry out various functions.

Hotspots

Bhide bridge

Khilarvasti near Garware bridge

Vitthalwadi

Shitaldevi area (Deccan)

Pulachiwadi

Deccan gymkhana

Kamgar putala