PMPML buses stay off the roads on Monday morning in Pune

PMPML buses did not run in the morning on Monday in Pune due to the Maharashtra bandh called by the MVA government, and supporting parties.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE For Meenakshi Jadhav, it was a hectic Monday, as she had to walk 7km to go to work in the morning. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses did not run in the morning due to the Maharashtra bandh called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and supporting parties.

“I stay in Warje and my office is on Karve road. There were autoricksaws on the road, but they were demanding high fares, so I walked. In the evening buses were running,” said Jadhav.

A total of 1,400 bus operations are planned across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad daily, none of which took the roads on Monday morning.

“Because of the bandh we had to be careful that no buses were damaged. It was decided to cancel all bus operations till 12 noon. Afterwards, in a phase-wise manner, buses were sent on routes,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

