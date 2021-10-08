PMPML contract drivers stage rasta roko over unpaid salaries

Drivers contracted by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to drive buses staged a rasta roko protest on Friday morning near the Jakat Naka chowk in Aundh, to protest not getting paid two months.

Earlier on Wednesday, 100 contract drivers stopped working to demand their dues.

The drivers have been employed by the MPG group that then contracted them to the PMPML.

On Friday, drivers at 9.30am gathered in Aundh and for over an hour tried to stop vehicles on the road.

However, police bandobast prevented the situation from spiralling out of control.

“I am working with the contractor company for more than one year and for the last two months we have not got salaries. I want to pay the school fees of my children, and we are struggling to survive. I have already taken a loan of ₹70,000 from one of my relatives and now the festival season is coming, so we will need money,” said a driver on condition of anonymity.

Most of these drivers work the PMML long routes, which go across Pune district.

“The protest is for the rights of these drivers and PMPML is responsible. It should immediately clear the pending dues as it is affecting hundreds of families. We will continue our fight till the salaries are given away to the drivers,” said advocate Amrapalee Sandeep Dhiwar, legal representative of the drivers.

Ganesh Sumbhe, vice-president of MPG said, “For the last eight months we have been paying salaries of drivers on our own. We have not received payment from the PMPML yet. Due to the Covid pandemic we are struggling financially and have repeatedly sent demand letters to PMPML to clear our dues immediately.”