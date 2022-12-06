Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML should ask PMRDA to bear losses of resuming rural routes: BJP leaders

PMPML should ask PMRDA to bear losses of resuming rural routes: BJP leaders

Published on Dec 06, 2022

Pune Pravasi Manch expressed the view that the PMPML’s first priority should be the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas as citizens are not getting buses as per schedule

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed PMPML to immediately restore all rural routes. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

With the political leadership having instructed the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to resume loss-making routes in rural areas of the district that were recently closed down, some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have suggested that the public transport utility ask the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to bear these losses.

Following the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of the PMPML, Omprakash Bakoria, ordering closing down of 40 loss-making routes in rural areas of Pune district, the residents of these areas expressed anger and frustration and so did political parties. So much so that Monday evening, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed the PMPML to immediately restore all these routes. While BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol welcomed the decision, BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi expressed reservations.

Keskar said, “We are not opposed to the running of buses in rural areas but the first priority should be given to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. The PMPML has been constituted for the benefit of municipal areas. Both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PCMC are bearing the losses made by the PMPML. The Maharashtra government has constituted the PMRDA for suburban areas around Pune.”

“Although the PMRDA has been formed and it is taking care of revenue, it is passing responsibilities such as water and garbage to the municipal corporations. Ideally, the PMPML should ask the PMRDA to bear the losses at least in proportion to the losses made in its jurisdiction,” Keskar said.

Even the Pune Pravasi Manch expressed the view that the PMPML’s first priority should be the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas as citizens are not getting buses as per schedule.

