PMPML shuts Atal Seva on 56 routes

Pune - Losses have prompted the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to close down the Rs5 per 5 km ‘Atal Seva (Depot Core City)’ running on 56 routes in the city and suburbs since October 2020.

The move aims to reduce the operational deficit of the PMPML. (HT PHOTO)

While bus services will continue as per regular fares (stagewise) on 28 out of the 56 routes, services on the remaining 28 routes have been closed effective February 19. The move aims to reduce the operational deficit of the PMPML. However, passengers will be burdened as they will have to pay more from their pockets.

The PMPML had started this fixed service of Rs5 per 5 km in the city and suburbs on October 25, 2020. The service catered to those travelling a distance of 5 to 6 km from the depot with 143 trips taking place on 56 routes. However, when the PMPML last inspected the 56 routes, it found that the ridership and revenue on some of these routes was very low. Subsequently, the PMPML decided to close 28 out of the 56 routes due to heavy losses while keeping the remaining 28 functional at regular fares.

