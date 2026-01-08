Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Wednesday issued a third notice to social media influencer Atharva Sudame for allegedly shooting and circulating Instagram reels inside the public transport buses without prior permission. The civic transport body has also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000, warning of criminal action if the fine is not paid. PMPML slaps ₹50K fine on influencer Atharva Sudame for unauthorised bus reels

According to PMPML officials, Sudame carried out unauthorised videography inside PMPML-operated buses and allegedly misused official items, including the corporation’s uniform, e-ticketing machine, and badge, while recording the reels. The videos were later uploaded to Instagram and circulated widely.

Taking serious note of the violation, PMPML had first issued a notice on January 2 and a second notice on January 5, seeking a written explanation from the influencer within seven days. However, the administration said no response was received within the stipulated period.

Pankaj Deore, chairperson, PMPML, and managing director, said the action was meant to send a strong message. “Public transport property cannot be used for unauthorised content creation, particularly when it involves misuse of uniforms and official equipment,” he said.

The administration reiterated that prior permission is mandatory for any filming inside PMPML buses and warned of strict action against future violations.