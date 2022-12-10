PMPML special airport buses to charge regular fares from December 13

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which runs special buses for Pune airport will charge regular fares from December 13. Till now PMPML used to charge extra money for airport buses.

PMPML provides air-conditioned buses here which run on five routes and charge additional fares from passengers.

The service runs on (to-and-fro) – Hinjewadi Maan Phase 3 to Pune airport, Bhekrainagar, Swargate, Kothrud and Nigdi.

“From Tuesday onwards, December 13 – the buses operating on five routes will charge normal fares and all the commuters will be allowed to board the bus,” said Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

In 2020, the special bus service was launched by PMPML.

Dattatray Zende, chief traffic manager, said, “The meeting with higher authorities will be held on December 12 and after that special airport buses will charge normal fares.”

Rahul Patil, who uses PMPML special airport service bus on regular basis, said, “It is a good decision by PMPML to continue service with normal fares. Many people used to complain due to high fares.”

