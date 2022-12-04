PMPML starts cashless ticket system on pilot basis

After a delay of two years, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started cashless ticket system on a pilot basis, prompted by passengers demanding a digital payment system to avoid disputes over change and reduce pickpocketing.

According to officials, two buses under Pune Darshan have been selected for the project to provide commuters with a tour of 24 historical places across the city. Passengers will need to scan a QR code before the journey begins, either through Google Pay or Phone Pe and only confirmed payments will be given an e-ticket by the conductor.

Cash payments will also be accepted in case one has no internet connection or does not have a UPI payment app.

Satish Ghate, PMPML public relations officer, said, “One bus will start from Pune station and the other from Deccan bus stand. They will start the journey from 9am and drop off passengers at the same locations at 6pm. We are also trying to enable a Wi-Fi connection so that commuters easily make payments, especially in defence areas where the network is not too stable.”

Despite apprehensions over implementation, commuters are lauding the move.

Arun Gopalan, a commuter who travels to Vishrantwadi-Pune station, Vishrantwadi-Swargate and Vishrantwadi-Kothrud depot routes, said, “It is difficult for travellers to give proper change on daily basis, similarly for conductors too it’s an issue to keep change at all times. I hope we are not forced to create a sole wallet with a minimum balance, etc. It should have been implemented right after demonetisation, but better late than never!”

Though the concept was conceived two years ago, PMPML hopes to extend the service to the remaining fleet in the next fifteen days after receiving collective feedback from conductors and passengers.

Dattatray Zende, chief transport officer, PMPML, said, “We did conceptualise embodying digital payments through online booking of our Pune Darshan service two years ago. But when the talks were on, the tender for our ticketing system, Central Bank of India, ended. Then the Covid-19 pandemic struck. But now the situation is better, thus the delay. The tender is now with EbixCash.”

When asked about a mobile application that was supposed to be administered, he said, “The development is done, the only thing left is its implementation. For that, there are ongoing talks with the Central Bank of India to finalise the payment system.”

For anyone trying to book a ticket through the app, a person must make their payment before they see a one-time QR code reflected on their system. The commuter must show the code to the conductor who will scan the code through a ticketing machine. This machine uses a camera to check the validity of the same before giving the passenger’s e-ticket.

PMPML is also in the process of conducting live tracking of buses for pick up. They have given the tender to an agency that is collecting a database of the longitude and latitude degrees of every bus stop. This database will give real-time information to the passengers about where the buses are during the journey. The task is half completed and will be finished within the next eight to ten days, said officials.

