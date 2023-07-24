PMPML suspends 36 employees for not working properly

PUNE:

The suspended employees include 30 conductors and six drivers. (HT PHOTO)

In a first, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended 36 of its employees across a total of 15 depots for not working properly. The suspended employees include 30 conductors and six drivers. A total of 142 employees who remained absent on July 22, 2023, including 78 conductors and 64 drivers, have been issued chargesheets. Additionally, two drivers and one employee from the workshop department will be dismissed.

According to information shared by the PMPML, the action has been taken against these employees in order to provide better service to PMPML passengers, avoid causing inconvenience to passengers, ensure that the maximum number of buses in the PMPML fleet are available on routes, discipline employees with poor track record, and check absenteeism among employees.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Sachindra Pratap Singh has initiated innovative activities to make positive changes in the working of the transport body. These include ‘Travellers’ Day’ on the second and fourth Friday of every month and several other initiatives. “Innovative initiatives are being implemented to provide better service to passengers of PMPML. At the same time, action has been taken against employees in order to avoid inconvenience to the passengers and to provide them with courteous service,” said Singh.

The suspension of 36 employees is the first such disciplinary action taken by the PMPML against its employees. A member of the PMPML workers’ union on condition of anonymity said, “This is an injustice to the workers and we condemn this action taken by the new CMD. There are thousands of workers who are working day and night to give better service, but if employees are going to be suspended in this manner, it sends out a bad message among the workers.”

Whereas commuters are happy with the decision. Pratik Salunkhe, a daily commuter, said, “The bus drivers and conductors in most of the buses are arrogant and we face their high-handedness all the time. They do not stop at the bus stops on the way; the conductors do not give proper change; and are rude to passengers. I complained about a conductor’s rude behaviour a few months ago but no action was taken. Now if disciplinary action has been taken, it is welcome.”