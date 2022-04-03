PMPML to close down around 40 loss-making new routes in rural Pune
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to cut down those routes in the rural areas of Pune that are running in losses. As the number of ST (state transport) bus operations has been increasing since the last few days in Pune district, the PMPML has decided to close down the newly-started routes in the Pune rural area due to the MSRTC workers’ strike. There are 78 new routes that were started in the last four months after MSRTC bus operations shut down. While out of these 78 routes, more than half are running in losses and so they are going to be closed down soon.
As per the information given by PMPML, as the MSRTC workers had gone on strike since the past four months, there was urgent need for public transport buses in the rural parts of Pune district. Hence, several new routes were started as per requirements and the number rose to 78 such routes in the Pune district.
“In our recent review of all these newly-started routes, half of these bus operations are now running in losses. There are hardly any passengers along these routes as ST bus operations have resumed normally. So, we have decided to shut down those routes where the daily revenue generation per km is less than ₹25. Accordingly, half of these routes will soon be closed down,” said Laxminarayan Mihra, chairman and managing director of PMPML.
Since the past over four months, MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. Apparently however, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers, so all the workers (apart from the union members) spontaneously joined the strike.
-
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
-
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
-
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
-
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
-
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics