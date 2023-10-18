PMPML to deploy bus service for World Cup matches

Pune: The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has five matches scheduled at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at Gahunje and India takes on Bangladesh in the first match at the venue on Thursday, October 19.

To cater to the sports buffs, PMPML will provide a special bus service for citizens travelling to the stadium to attend the game. This bus service departs from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Katraj, and Nigdi Tilak Chowk bus terminals in the city.

As per the information given by PMPML, the transport body will be deploying extra buses from the mentioned bus terminals if there is an increase in the number of commuters travelling toward the stadium.

PMPML has appealed to the public to use this service and enjoy the cricket action with enthusiasm.

“Because there will be a large number of cricket fans attending the cricket matches in Pune at the MCA Stadium, we will send buses from various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the convenience of the sports fans. In addition, if necessary, we will increase the number of buses on match days,” stated Satish Ghate, PMPML spokesperson.

