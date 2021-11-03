Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMPML to service suburban areas with 25 new bus routes

In a bid to reach passengers from newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be going to start 25 new bus routes
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:55 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE In a bid to reach passengers from newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be going to start 25 new bus routes.

Daily, thousands of passengers travel from outside Pune to the city for work and to give them relief this decision was been taken.

Recently, 11 new villages were added into the PMC jurisdiction and the area of the corporation has now increased. Also, Covid restrictions in the city have been eased due to which citizens from these nearby villages come to the city for work. So it was decided to add these new routes to the existing 375 city routes of the transport body.

These new routes are all across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchdwad and include new villages and areas like Lavale, Bhugaon, Vangani, Vadgaon Maval, Lavharde, Ketkawale, Uruli Devachi, Varkhand, Yavat, Jejuri, Ranjangaon, Paud, Hinjewadi, Varje Malwadi, Manchar, Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade and Shikrapur.

“These new routes are specially for passengerscoming to the city for work, and for students from suburban areas. We hope to get a good response to these new routes and passengers should take the benefit of the public bus transport service,” said a PMPML senior official on the basis of anonymity.

