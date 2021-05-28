PMPML to start courier services in Pune

In a bid to overcome the financial losses which the organisation is facing, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to start its goods transportation and courier services.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had started this service within the state to generate revenue during the last year’s lockdown and it is continuing. Currently, due to the state-wide lockdown, very few PMPML buses are running and that too only for the emergency services people. The daily income which had reached up to almost ₹1 crore has now come down to hardly ₹1 lakh.

“We are having a huge loss of revenue from last 1.5 years and it has impacted our daily operations. So last year in the month of August we started to work out on a plan to convert some of our buses into courier service buses which we are starting soon now. We are going to collaborate with a private courier company for the same and the entire necessary infrastructure is going to be provided by the company and we will be handling driver’s salary, maintenance of buses and fuel expenses. At 13 of our depots the storage of goods will be done and at some of the bus stations too. From here the company workers will pick up the parcels and deliver it to the final destination,” said PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajendra Jagtap.

Prior to the lockdown the daily average income of PMPML was around ₹1.5 crore which has drastically come down to ₹1 to 1.5 to lakh per day. The earlier ridership was around 11 lakh passengers daily with a fleet of more than 2,000 buses on road. Currently, only around 100 buses are running for essential services people in both the cities.

“We have already converted some of our buses into this courier service bus for trials, in which the seats are being removed and at the back side shutter are installed. And we are also looking at the legal technicalities before starting this cargo service. These buses are being passed by the RTO as passenger service buses and now we will be doing courier service out of it. So, what legal things need to be fulfilled for it and what all changes are required which our officials are working on. We are never into luggage carrying or courier service till now and it will be the first time PMPML will be starting such service in the city. If all things go well, we will start the service for the city soon.” added Jagtap.