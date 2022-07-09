PMPML to install 148 automatic boom barriers on 8 BRT corridors

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has initiated the tender process for the maintenance and installations of 148 boom barriers across 8 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The very first boom barrier was installed in April 2022 at the Deccan College bus stop, on the BRT corridor from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi. Within the first week itself, the boom barrier was crashed in by an auto-rickshaw and had to be repaired.

Similarly, PMPML installed one at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), whereupon a four-wheeler dashed into the boom.

Dattatraya Zende, BRT manager, PMPML, is confident that despite these small mishaps, the boom barrier is essential and will help to get rid of unwanted vehicles on BRT corridors.

“We started the pilot project at Deccan college and have installed it in four places in the PMC area and 8 automatic boom barriers in the PCMC area. We are confident that it will work perfectly for the next 148 automatic boom barriers that will soon be installed. We are using advanced technology and have fitted sirens which ring when the vehicle is 20 feet away thus alerting any small vehicle to stop or slow down,” said Zende.

Each automatic boom barrier beside the siren also has a sensor and a camera. With each bus having a number, the sensor senses that number and only then opens the boom barrier. The camera recognises the bus at a distance of 20 metres before it enters the corridor. These automatic boom barriers were suggested in an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles.

Activist Vivek Velankar of Sajak Nagrik Manch, said, “What is the need of putting all 148 at one time. PMPML has already installed 8, so they should go slow and take small steps, try this automatic boom barrier at 20 places, let people get used to it and see their reaction instead of rushing in and making it a costly affair.”

Currently, automatic boom barriers are installed at Jagtap dairy chowk, Kalewadi phata, Sathe biscuit chowk at Vishrantwadi, Deccan College, BRTS stretch on Katraj to Swargate, Swargate to Hadapsar, Yerawada to Kharadi, Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi, Bopodi to Chinchwad, Jagtap dairy chowk to Kalewadi phata and Sangavi phata to Kiwale chowk.