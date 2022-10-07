PMRDA buys drones to check encroachment

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has become the first government agency in Maharashtra to purchase drones to facilitate its projects and check encroachment.

One of the largest metropolitan regions in the country spread over 7,256 sq km with 7.276 million population, PMRDA covers two municipal corporations, three cantonments, seven municipal councils and 842 grampanchayats.

Ramdas Jagtap, PMRDA officer, said, “PMRDA is the only government agency in the state to own drone. We have purchased two drones and appointed engineers to handle them. Drones will help get high resolution images of areas that can be later developed into 3D images for our projects. We surveyed Man Balewadi town planning scheme last week using drones.”

Jagtap said drones will facilitate in completing PMRDA’s development plan.

“The drones will also identify encroachments on our lands and we will have requisite measures. It will help provide images as proof in court cases,” he said.