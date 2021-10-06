PMRDA development schemes to boost housing sector, employment in and around Pune

The research analysis of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) proposed development plan by Credai Pune Metro shows it will boost the real estate sector as the number of residences in and around Pune will increase by 13.3 lakh by 2041.

The cluster development will not only make Pune the best city in India to live in, but also accelerate the social and economic development of the locals in the area as at least 26 lakh employment opportunities will also be created during the time, as per the analysis.

The findings of the research analysis by CredaiI-Pune Metro on the development plan were presented during a recently held programme of Credai Pune Metro.

Ranjit Naiknavare, vice-president, Credai Pune, said, “The development plan for 2021-2041 prepared recently under the leadership of Suhas Diwase, PMRDA commissioner, and his team is commendable and futuristic. The cluster structure of Urban Growth Centre (UGC) and Rural Growth Centre (RGC) in the plan is important and will make Pune a bigger city than Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“A total of 6,914 sq km (11 times the size of Singapore) was surveyed by air and satellite for the plan and data on land features, topography, built up area, expansion of urban and rural areas was collected. From all these factors, it is estimated that by 2041, 13.3 lakh homes and 26 lakh employment opportunities will be available in the area. This will be the largest development plan and if successful, Pune will be considered as the best city to live in,” he said.