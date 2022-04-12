PMRDA files police complaints against builders for illegal plotting in region

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken action against various builders and promoters selling illegal plots to citizens. PMRDA has filed cases at various police stations against these developers.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Before purchasing any plots in the PMRDA region, citizens must check the legalities instead of blocking their money. I appeal to citizens to inform the PMRDA if illegal plotting is going on in the region.”

Diwase said, “The PMRDA filed a police complaint against the Tirupati Group (Swami Samarth Developers), Tirupati Group (Tirupati Sparsh Developers), Tirupati Group (Sai Ganesh Developers), Golden Tirupati Developers , Namo Park and River View Park. Police cases were filed at Talegaon Dabade, Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar police station against these developers. The PMRDA issued notices earlier but without respecting the legal notices, these developers continued selling illegal plots without following legal process or approvals. By considering this, the citizens must check the authorised permission before doing any transaction.

If citizens have any informaton about illegal plotting in PMRDA, they should give information to PMRDA on illegalconstructions.pmrda@gmail.com or send written complaints to PMRDA.