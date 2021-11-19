PMRDA issues Kolte Patil Developers showcause notice over Ivy Estate road

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), on Friday, issued a show-cause notice to real estate developer Kolte Patil Development Limited for non-completion of a road that connects Ivy Estate to the Ahmednagar highway in Wagholi.

This society, one of the first one to come up in Wagholi 14 years ago, does not have a proper road connecting it with the main highway.

“There is a two-foot difference between the highway and the ground level of the road to the Ivy Estate entrance. This has happened due to levelling work ongoing on the highway. This road has deep potholes and boulders, thus making this road a very perilous one to traverse on,” said Arjit Chatterjee, resident of Ivy Estate.

The Ivy Estate Federation claims to have held multiple talks with senior management of Kolte Patil.

On November 13-14, residents held a silent protest.

Mukesh Jaitley, head of operations at Kolte Patil Developers, said, “We are ready and willing to get the road done and the length is also not an issue, but there is a family litigation on this plot due to which this land has not been bought by Kolte Patil Developers, but is part of the proposed road in the sanctioned plan. A stay order has been put by the court on any construction activities on this land.”

On November 15, residents held a meeting with the PMRDA commissioner to discuss the road issue. MLA Ashok Bapusaheb Pawar, along with residents, met with commissioner Suhas Divase and metropolitan planner Vivek Kharwadkar.

“We were assured by the commissioner of PMRDA that they will issue a show- cause notice to Kolte Patil Developer to get the issue resolved,” said Chatterjee, who was present for the meeting.

“An on site inspection on November 16 was conducted by PMRDA and it was found that 120 metres of road is in a bad condition and needs to be redone, hence, we have issued showcause notice to Kolte Patil Developers,” said Vivek Kharwadkar of the PMRDA.

The notice asks the builder to clarify why should there be no stay order be put on ongoing projects. It also mentions that further documentation requests by the builder will be rejected, and no PMRDA certification will be provided to Kolte Patil Developers until a proper road is provided.

