PMRDA proposes construction of 15 flyovers on Ring Road

The PMRDA has proposed 15 flyovers over the ring road which will pass through 44 villages in the Khed, Haveli, Mulshi, and Maval tehsils in Pune district. The metropolitan authority recently published a notification to the effect where it declared its future flyover and road infrastructure development plans dated September 18. According to the PMRDA, the 128 km ring road was initially proposed to have a width of 90 meters which was later expanded to 110 metres.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the parameters set by the regional development plan of 1987, a number of other permissions for construction have been granted by the metropolitan undertaking for the holistic development of the project.

The PMRDA notification states that the proposed ring road will be equipped with fifteen flyovers, two railway overbridges, and five underground tunnels.

As part of the first phase of the project, PMRDA officials had already submitted land acquisition bids to the district government for the initial five-kilometre length between Solu, Nirgudi, and Vadgaon Shinde near Lohegaon. According to the project planning and land acquisition department, the regional metropolitan development authority’s goal is to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The ambitious ring plan is likely to revolutionise the region’s transport scenarios, it stated, with the completion of the detailed project study.

