PMRDA reserves 5 metre lane for Metro in proposed Ring Road Project

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to reserve a five-metre lane for the metro corridor in its proposed Ring Road Project which features a range of modern amenities and infrastructural enhancements. Keeping in mind future development and the increasing population, the PMRDA has proposed reserving a five-metre lane for the metro for speedy mass transportation. This will solve the problem of land acquisition for the metro network in future, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the draft development project report (DPR), the Ring Road Project is set to encompass a five-metre lane reserved for the metro corridor along with 10 tunnels, 17 flyovers, and three railway flyovers. The proposed Ring Road has a width of 65 metres and runs for a distance of 83.12 kilometres.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of the PMRDA, said, “Keeping in mind future development and the increasing population, the PMRDA has proposed reserving a five-metre lane for the metro for speedy mass transportation. This will solve the problem of land acquisition for the metro network in future.”

“In the first phase of the Ring Road Project, the Wagholi and Alandi areas will be connected for which land will have to be acquired from Solu, Wadgaon Shinde, and Nirgudi. We have submitted a proposal to the district collector for acquisition of land from these three villages. Right now, the district collector has given approval to the section 11 notification of these villages which will be published this week. Thereafter, we will begin the land survey and land acquisition process of the six kilometre stretch between Wagholi and Solu villages in a couple of months. We have given the no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for acquiring the 5.40 kilometre stretch in Wagholi and Lohegaon,” Jagtap said.

When the decision to develop the Ring Road Project was first taken by the PMRDA, the proposed width of the road was 90 metres while it was to run for a distance of 123.97 kilometres. After much back and forth in order to avoid redundancy and ensure optimal infrastructure utilisation, the width of the Ring Road was revised to the current 65 metres, down from the earlier 90 metres while it was to run for a distance of 83.12 kilometres, down from the earlier 123.97 kilometres. With concerns emerging over potential hurdles in land acquisition and a foreseeable surge in costs, the PMRDA awarded the contract for preparing a comprehensive report to a renowned consultancy firm, following a competitive tendering process. Subsequently, the firm submitted a preliminary draft report of the Ring Road Project.

Ashok Bhalkar, chief engineer, engineering department, said, “A preliminary report of the new Ring Road Project by the PMRDA has been submitted by the consulting company. This road has been included in the development plan (DP). Once the DP gets the green signal, work can begin right away.”

Features of the Ring Road Project

Total distance: 83.12 kilometres

Width: 65 metres

Five metre lane reserved for the metro

Linking Pune and Satara to Nagar Road

Development of 42 roads connected to the Ring Road

Plans for land acquisition through the TP scheme

Route passing through Haveli, Khed, Maval, and Mulshi talukas

10 tunnels covering a total distance of 9.13 kilometres

17 major flyovers

