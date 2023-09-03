PMRDA starts land acquisition to develop roads in Mhalunge-Maan

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced a drive for the acquisition of land under the Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme. Under the plan, PMRDA has proposed about 25 kilometres of road stretches and has to acquire 49 hectares of land.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of PMRDA, said, “We have initiated a process to acquire land for road works and other amenities. We have estimated a cost of ₹4.50 crore to construct 24-width metres in the Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme. We have sent notices to landowners regarding the same.”

“The state government will approve the draft plan with changes related to flood lines for 56 plots in the next three months. After the approval, road construction will begin. To date, we have started the land acquisition process. These plots in the flood-prone area have been provided with alternative space.”

He further said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic period, the town planning scheme was delayed. Besides that, some landowners had taken objection to the scheme and filed a case in the High Court which was dismissed by the court.”

“Now, we will speed up work and PMRDA has set aside ₹100 crore for this town planning scheme,” he said.

In August, the High Court scratched PMRDA’s request to cancel the Mhalunge-Maan Town planning scheme. This clears the way for the scheme to be implemented.

The Mhulunge-Maan town planning scheme is based on Gujarat’s town planning scheme. It benefits 5,800 beneficiaries, allowing landowners to regain 50% of the developed land in the same area where the arbitration process took place.

Landowners with clear titles have already received their plots. Those in the blue line area will also receive theirs soon. Suggestions and objections regarding the plots will be accepted till September 9.

The entire scheme covers 250 hectares of land, with 319 plots in Mhalunge and 32 plots in Maan.

