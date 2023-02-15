PMRDA submits two Town Planning schemes to state government

The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) submitted two more town planning schemes to the state government. Both the schemes are at Holkarwadi.

PMRDA official Ramdas Jagtap said, “Both the schemes are for the purpose of Ring road. The first scheme is of 158.19 hectares and second scheme is of 130.78 hectares.”

“In both these town planning schemes, 50% land will be handed over to the 2,600 land owners and the rest 50% will be used for various purposes like roads, public spaces, ring road, gardens and hospitals. The scrutiny of the scheme has been completed and the project has been submitted to the state government for final approval,” added Jagtap.